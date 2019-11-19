Ghana: Methodist Church Inducts 8 New Lay Chairmen

19 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberta Sarpong

Koforidua — The Methodist Church Ghana last Sunday, inducted eight diocesan lay chairmen to serve their respective dioceses in the southern sector of the country.

They are Sister Agatha Nana Ama Ennin Osei, Accra; Brother Nana Kofi Otu Esson, Cape Coast; Brother Isaac Castro Bosomtwe, Sekondi and Brother Jacob Eammanuel Eshun, Winneba.

The rest included Brother Paa Kwasi Boison, Akyem Oda; Brother Kwame Adu-Darko, Nkawkaw; Brother Alfred Sakyi, Tema and Albert Opoku Addai, Koforidua.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, who performed the induction service urged them to spread the word of God to societies under them.

He said the induction had provided them the privilege and opportunity which they must use in the fulfillment of the will of God.

The Presiding Bishop presented Holy Bibles and the church's constitution to the newly inducted lay chairmen at the service held at the Wesley Cathedral in Koforidua and urged them not to adulterate the doctrines of the church and the Holy Bible.

The newly inductees, declared their acceptance of their new positions and pledged their readiness to exercise their duties in humility and order from the constitution and the Holy Bible.

Presenting the sermon, the Immediate Past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, The Most Rev Titus Kofi Awotwe Pratt, urged the newly inducted lay chairmen to study the constitution very well and abide by it in order to become good leaders.

He advised them to wholeheartedly assist their Bishops in the dioceses and maintain the identity of the church.

The Immediate Past Presiding Bishop urged the congregation and spouses of the newly inducted lay chairmen to constantly pray for them as they exercise their duties to fulfill the will of God.

He urged the Bishops to love their lay chairmen and work as a team to achieve their goals.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.