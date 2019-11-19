Ghana: Methodist Church Inducts 8 New Lay Chairmen

Koforidua — The Methodist Church Ghana last Sunday, inducted eight diocesan lay chairmen to serve their respective dioceses in the southern sector of the country.

They are Sister Agatha Nana Ama Ennin Osei, Accra; Brother Nana Kofi Otu Esson, Cape Coast; Brother Isaac Castro Bosomtwe, Sekondi and Brother Jacob Eammanuel Eshun, Winneba.

The rest included Brother Paa Kwasi Boison, Akyem Oda; Brother Kwame Adu-Darko, Nkawkaw; Brother Alfred Sakyi, Tema and Albert Opoku Addai, Koforidua.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, who performed the induction service urged them to spread the word of God to societies under them.

He said the induction had provided them the privilege and opportunity which they must use in the fulfillment of the will of God.

The Presiding Bishop presented Holy Bibles and the church's constitution to the newly inducted lay chairmen at the service held at the Wesley Cathedral in Koforidua and urged them not to adulterate the doctrines of the church and the Holy Bible.

The newly inductees, declared their acceptance of their new positions and pledged their readiness to exercise their duties in humility and order from the constitution and the Holy Bible.

Presenting the sermon, the Immediate Past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, The Most Rev Titus Kofi Awotwe Pratt, urged the newly inducted lay chairmen to study the constitution very well and abide by it in order to become good leaders.

He advised them to wholeheartedly assist their Bishops in the dioceses and maintain the identity of the church.

The Immediate Past Presiding Bishop urged the congregation and spouses of the newly inducted lay chairmen to constantly pray for them as they exercise their duties to fulfill the will of God.

He urged the Bishops to love their lay chairmen and work as a team to achieve their goals.