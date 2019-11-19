Ghana: Man Gets 18 Months for Stealing Vehicle

Kwesi Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, has been sentenced to 18 months in imprisonment by a Weija Circuit Court for stealing a vehicle.

The convict, who is a labourer, pleaded guilty to stealing, and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Benard Bentil.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gariba Basomi, said the complainant, Emmanuel Kofi Nyarko, a sales Executive Officer of Wayland Company Limited in Accra, on November 5, this year, at about 9:40am after starting the engine of his company's vehicle, a Toyota Camry with registration number GE 5532-14, left it parked in front of his house at New Bortainor near Weija.

DSP Basomi indicated that the complainant left the engine of the vehicle which contained an amount of GH¢7,000.00 on, and went back into his room to dress up for work, but the convict sped off with the vehicle.

Mr Nyarko was alerted about the incident by his neighbour, Madam Mary Amankwah, a witness in the case.

Prosecution said the complainant, rushed to the streets in an effort to find traces to the thief, but to no avail.

According to DSP Basomi, Mr Nyarko reported the case to the Weija police and a message was sent across for the arrest of the Nkansah.

"On the same day, at about 11am, the Kasoa police arrested Nkansah with the vehicle at Amanfrom, and handed him over to the Weija police for investigations," prosecution added.

In the cautioned statement of the convict, the prosecutor said the convict admitted to stealing the vehicle, but denied knowledge of the money.