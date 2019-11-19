Ghana: Man Gets 18 Months for Stealing Vehicle

19 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

Kwesi Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, has been sentenced to 18 months in imprisonment by a Weija Circuit Court for stealing a vehicle.

The convict, who is a labourer, pleaded guilty to stealing, and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Benard Bentil.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gariba Basomi, said the complainant, Emmanuel Kofi Nyarko, a sales Executive Officer of Wayland Company Limited in Accra, on November 5, this year, at about 9:40am after starting the engine of his company's vehicle, a Toyota Camry with registration number GE 5532-14, left it parked in front of his house at New Bortainor near Weija.

DSP Basomi indicated that the complainant left the engine of the vehicle which contained an amount of GH¢7,000.00 on, and went back into his room to dress up for work, but the convict sped off with the vehicle.

Mr Nyarko was alerted about the incident by his neighbour, Madam Mary Amankwah, a witness in the case.

Prosecution said the complainant, rushed to the streets in an effort to find traces to the thief, but to no avail.

According to DSP Basomi, Mr Nyarko reported the case to the Weija police and a message was sent across for the arrest of the Nkansah.

"On the same day, at about 11am, the Kasoa police arrested Nkansah with the vehicle at Amanfrom, and handed him over to the Weija police for investigations," prosecution added.

In the cautioned statement of the convict, the prosecutor said the convict admitted to stealing the vehicle, but denied knowledge of the money.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.