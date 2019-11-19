Ghana: Muslims Mark Prophet Muhammad's Birth Day With Health Walk

19 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

Several hundreds of Muslims, including the young and old from all walks of life, embarked on a health walk on Sunday, preceding the annual celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Dubbed: "Maulid Health Walk 2019," the exercise was organised by the Office of the National Chief Imam (ONCI), Sheikh Dr Osman Sharubutu, to promote unity and help participants keep feet.

Considered as a vigorous exercise, this is the second year since a group of Muslim youth in Fadama, Accra, have come together and started this walk, which had become an annual activity.

The health walk started from Abossey Okai Central Mosque, Accra, and saw men, women, children and Muslim students from second cycle and tertiary institutions jog, walk and dance to local cultural songs of praise.

The participants wore t-shirts and held paraphernalia bearing the photo and name of the National Chief Imam.

They later converged on the frontage of Sheikh Dr Shaributu's Fadama residence, where Islamic songs of praise were sang in honour of Prophet Muhammad and the National Imam.

Sheikh Dr Sharubutu urged them to be ambassadors of peace, and asked the youth to consider the pursuit of knowledge as a priority, saying that acquisition of knowledge could make them better Muslims.

The Muslim leader prayed for peaceful co-existence between Muslims and other religions.

The man of peace said God (Allah) loves the righteous and those who make peace.

Mr Osman Seidu, Deputy National Secretary, ONCI, advised Muslims to emulate the exemplary lifestyle of the National Chief Imam.

He expressed profound gratitude to the participants and urged them to exercise at least once every week.

Some of the participants who spoke to the Ghanaian Times said the walk was good for their health.

Amida Nuhu, a resident of Nima, Accra, said "I get good bumps whenever I see Dr Sharubutu. He is a peacemaker and human rights champion and I thank Allah for his life."

This year's maulid is on the theme "Peace and tolerance for national cohesion."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were the special guests of honour.

