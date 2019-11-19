Ghana: NPP, NDC Reached Consensus On Referendum - John Boadu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said, the introduction of the proposed amendment of article 55(3) to allow political parties participate in local government elections was a consensus reached by both NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It said the decision was endorsed by NPP and NDC as well as representatives of all political parties at numerous stakeholders' consultations and workshops during the amendment processes.

The General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu disclosed this at press a conference yesterday in Accra.

He described the sudden U-turn of the NDC as "breached of faith" and a ploy to destabilise the referendum to favour their political interest against the government and cited October, 2, 2019 stakeholder's consultations organised by the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) where the General Secretary of the NDC boldly reiterated the party support for the amendment of article 55(3).

"On August, 16, 2017, the leader of the NDC delegation and former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Ofosu Ampofo, gave a strong endorsement on behalf of his party, to multiparty elections at the district level.

"Parliament, NPP, Electoral Commission, other political parties, faith based organisations, traditional authorities, civil society organisations and all other stakeholders supported the processes for the success of the referendum.

This is why all political parties, civil society groups, the media and general public all appear surprised, confused and even hoodwinked by the NDC's abrupt U-turn last Tuesday, barely five weeks to the referendum of December 17," he said.

Mr Boadu said such a naked show of dishonesty, deceit, indecision, lack of candour and integrity from the biggest opposition party in the country, project perception that they sacrifice the national interest.

"There is a strong school of thought that the only thing that can explain the NDC's unexpected U-turn is that they are fully aware of the difficult task of getting the amendment through without a consensus.

"As far as NPP is concerned, a yes vote is not about NPP and certainly not about NDC, it is about what is good for Ghana, what is good for governance in our country.

"The government without doubt, selflessly demonstrated and continues to demonstrate, both in words and in action, an unwavering commitment to giving real meaning to the concept of decentralization and bringing good local governance to the citizenry.