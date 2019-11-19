Liberia: MoE Begins 2019 Joint Education Sector Review

Authorities at the Ministry of Education (MoE) in collaboration with education stakeholders and partners on Monday, November 18, began the 2019 Joint Education Sector Review (JESR) in Ganta City, Nimba County.

The exercise is part of the ministry's comprehensive Reform Initiative. The Sector Review will be held from Monday, November 18-Friday, November 22, 2019 at a resort in the suburb of Ganta.

This event, is done annually to review the accomplishments or progress the MoE has made over the years, and to find amicable ways to implement pending or proposed projects' design that will professionalize and standardize the education system.

The theme for this year's JESR is "Restoring the Education Sector for Quality Outcomes through Collective Efforts and Innovation."

The keynote speaker for this event is Dr. Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson, the newly appointed president of the University of Liberia, stressed the need for coordination, and collaboration among all ministries in strengthening the curriculum.

The objectives of this year's JESR include both backward and forward looking: Backward looking assesses progress in the ongoing fiscal year by looking at the Implementation of recommendations by previous JESR; Implementation of progress against planned activities and targets in Getting to Best Education Sector Plan and its action plan; Scrutinizing of progress on key sector indicators, as well as key reform initiatives over the last few years to facilitate the discussion around relevant and appropriate recommendations made previously; Recognition of counties with excellent performances of learning outcomes, access, affordability, equity and quality.

In terms of forward looking, the Ministry will further review the operation plan of 2018/2019, assess the financing arrangements, availability, government's and partners' commitment and funding gaps for key components of the plan; review and strategize implementation modalities, coordination and harmonization.

Therefore, the JESR will present the platform for comprehensive analysis plan, stakeholders consultation, identification of major Getting to Best, and the education sector's planned activities to avoid duplication and provide professional and precise recommendations for improved coordination and harmonization that will be measurable and achievable.

During the course of the JESR, the County Education Officers, education stakeholders, partners, donors, civil society groups and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) network nationwide will provide recommendations in order to solidify and strengthen the country's education system.

The overview of Liberia's education Sector Plan for 2018/2019 will also be analyzed during the session. It will also present the domestic and international expenditure on education.

The section continues until Friday, November 22, where it will be finalized with reading and adoption of JESR Roundtable Aid Memoire.

To conclude, the JESR will dissect and strategize progress made in the operation Plan 2018/2019, identify challenges or constraints and make sound recommendations to ensure the smooth implementation of the operational plan.

The JESR will also discuss the thematic areas listed below by expertise and professionals for the enhancement of affordable and quality education for all: Financing education; Revised curriculum; Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics Education; Teacher Education; Tertiary Education; Governance and management; Monitoring and Evaluation; Early Childhood Education; Basic and Secondary Education; Vocational, Technical and Inclusive Education.

"We will review progress on key sector indicators, as well as key reforms over the last years to facilitate discussion around relevance and recommendations," said Latim Da-Thong, Deputy Education Minister for Administration.

"In the backwards looking, we will recognize counties with high results in learning outcomes, access, equity and quality," he said.

This year review will be looking at topics, including comparing analysis on the trend on Liberia Senior High School Certificate Examination and Liberia's two years performances in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, the status on Curriculum reforms, and cost effective mini joint education sector review.

All the counties are expected to make presentations on progress and challenges they faced during the period under review.