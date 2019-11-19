Liberia: ANC Donates Flat Screen TVs to Two Primary Schools

On Thursday, November 14, 2019, the leadership of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Social Welfare Department, donated flat-screen television sets to two separate primaries schools in Monrovia to introduce media learning in pre grades classes.

God of Mercy School and Edgar M. Feghlay Baptist School, all situated in Montserrado County District #9 benefited from the donation.

Fubbi Henries, acting ANC chairman on Social Welfare Department, said the party decided to put a TV in pre- nursery to help kids learn fast through visual and media learning.

Henries spoke on behalf of Alexander B. Cummings, ANC political leader, and other partisans in every part of the world including Liberia.

He said the set of TVs comprises DVDs that will help the kids learn the 26-letters in the alphabet, the colors and numbers through singing and reciting the nursery rhymes.

According to Henries, the two schools are the first of the six schools the party has listed to benefit from modern technology in pre-grade classes.

God of Mercy School Principal, Reverend Mark B. Mamoh, said the donation has introduced a new style of teaching in the classroom, something the institution has been trying to do over the years, but did not succeed.

Mamoh added, "With the installation of the televisions in the classrooms, the kids, would be excited so much to learn easily from what they will visualize on the screen through some of the teaching movies and demonstrations we are carrying on for them."

He said it is wonderful initiatives where people can sit and imagine a way to support education.

Rev. Mamoh then thanked the ANC for the gesture, and promised to use the materials for its intended purposes.

Edgar M. Feghlay Baptist School Principal, Evelyn G. Williams, expressed gratitude to the ANC for the donation, which she said will help to improve education in pre-grade.