Tanzania's Opposition Chadema Unveils Timetable for Delayed Internal Elections

19 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Khalifa Said

Dar es Salaam — The opposition Chadema has finally announced the timetable for its internal elections.

The schedule was announced yesterday, a few days after the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties directed the party to submit a timetable for its internal elections without delay. Deputy registrar Sisty Nyahoza on November 6 gave Chadema until November 11 to submit a timetable for the party's general meeting in which it will hold elections. Chadema failed to meet the deadline.

Yesterday's announcement followed repeated reminders from the Office the Registrar of Political Parties, which had since written twice to the party's secretary-general seeking to know why there had been no elections despite the expiry of the tenure of the current leadership.

In response, Chadema defended itself by explaining that delayed elections were nothing unusual, and that its constitution allowed for the extension of leaders' tenures.

The party also said the prevailing political situation in the country made it difficulty to organise elections at the national level.

It directed part of the blame at the Police Force, saying it had more than once interfered in the party's activities, including preventing it from holding internal preparatory meetings that were key to the planning of elections.

Also Read

Butterfly farmers irked by no word on export ban

Bloc to raise trade between African countries by 50pc

Former Kenya's Attorney-General Amos Wako, family banned from US

Why Diamond has changed his mind about getting married to Tanasha

Briefing reporters at the party's headquarters in Dar es Salaam yesterday, secretary-general Vincent Mashinji said the picking up and returning of forms for contesting various leadership positions began yesterday, and would be closed on November 30.

Chadema members would first elect leaders to head various party wings before voting to elect national leaders. "After the exercise of picking up and returning forms is completed, there will be a series of party meetings which will start on December 7 when the Central Committee will convene to vet the names of all those who will have applied to contest various leadership positions," Dr Mashinji said.

The executive committees of the party's youth and elders' wings will meet on December 8 and will be followed on December 9 by the general meeting in which wing leaders will be elected.

Dr Mashinji said on December 10 the executive committees of the elders' and youth wings will meet before the women's wing executive committee convenes after which a general meeting will take place on December 12.

After the completion of the electoral process for the wings, the Central Committe will meet on December 16 to approve the names of candidates for national posts.

This will be followed by a general meeting on December 17 in which the party's general council will approve candidates' names that will be forwarded to the general meeting.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.