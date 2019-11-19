Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Writers Shine

19 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Four Zimpapers journalists raised the company's flag high by winning prestigious awards at the Insurance and Pensions Media Awards and the Zimbabwe Farmers' Union awards last week.

Senior business reporter Tawanda Musarurwa won the Best Health Insurance Journalist of the Year for 2019, while senior health reporter Paidamoyo Chipunza was the runner up.

Midlands correspondent Michael Magoronga also walked away as runner-up in the Funeral Insurance/Assurance Journalist of the Year Award for 2019.

Senior agriculture reporter Elita Chikwati won the award for the most outstanding contribution in the media regarding agriculture reporting at the Zimbabwe Farmers' Union annual congress held in Masvingo recently.

This is Chikwati's second accolade this year after she won the media sector award for outstanding news and publications on the agriculture desk at the Young Champion Farmers awards at the Institute of Agriculture Engineering in Harare.

Chipunza has in the past decade won several awards including the Pepfar HIV and AIDS award in 2014 and the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists Health Reporter of the Year in 2006.

