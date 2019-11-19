Ghana: 37 Military Nursing and Midwifery Training College Admits 261 New Students

The 37 Military Nursing and Midwifery Training College, on Friday held a matriculation ceremony to welcome 261 new students into the college.

The students comprised of 168 Registered General Nursing (RGN) and 99 Registered Midwifery students. Out of the number, only 11 were soldiers.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Command Officer at the 37 Military Hospital, Col Azumah Gbanwah Bugri said the number of students admitted into the college was an indication of the confidence the civilian population had in the college.

He said a lot of hard work, discipline, love and respect for humanity was required to become a professional nurse adding that "you will also require other very important virtues that far surpass the employment but are difficult to physically quantify."

He indicated that the nursing profession was a sacrament, a form of worship and hospitality to mankind thereby making the nurse the first receptionist and caretaker to every new born child.

Col Bugri said the nurse also offers critical care to all those who exit the world adding that "it is everyone's prayer to have such a nurse by him at that moment."

The Acting Principal of the college, Ann Oduro said the colleges exist to train skilful and disciplined nurses and midwives.

She said it expected of the new students to abide by the code of ethics of the school to add up to the success story of the school.

She stated that the success chalked by the school was a result of team work and selfless services urging both the academic staff and students to continue the success story of the school.

Touching on the challenges confronting the college, Mrs Oduro said there were inadequate hostel facilities to accommodate the growing student population, lack of a bigger school bus and an assembly hall for school functions.

She therefore appealed to corporate bodies and individuals to support the school achieve its target of becoming a solid centre of teaching and learning.

She urged the students to continue to pursue the ethics of the profession and be abreast with new findings in technology to positively impact on the health of their clients and communities.