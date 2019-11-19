Ghana: E. P. College of Education Enrols 210 Fresh Students

The Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education (EPCE), Amedzofe has admitted 210 fresh students to pursue a four- year course leading to a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) honours.

They comprise of 116 men and 94 women representing male and female population percentages of 55 and 45 respectively.

The Principal of the College, Dr Dickson Tsey, disclosed these figures at the 13th matriculation ceremony held here at Amedzofe on Wednesday.

According to the Principal, under the new affiliation with the University of Ghana, Legon all fresh students admitted to the college this academic year would pursue general courses in the first year while during the second year, they would be allowed to chose their preferred programmes.

Dr Tsey mentioned the programmes as Primary Education, Junior High School and French.

He revealed that the B.Ed curriculum had a strong practical component for students and the success of the curriculum would depend on the Supported Teaching in School (STS) known as Teaching Practice.

He therefore, entreated the students to be conscious of the way they managed their time to make progress in their studies.

"To the matriculants the new curriculum is therefore meticulous in nature and has no room for laziness and procrastination," he advised.

Dr Tsey urged the students to approach their lecturers when in difficulty and further asked them to make discipline and perseverance a hallmark in their quest for academic excellence in life.

He however, expressed some concerns in transportation, which may threaten the success of the STS in his college and asked the Ministry of Education to take a second look and address this challenge for its successful implementation.

Dr Tsey appealed to the government to come to their aid through the GETFund to complete the four -storey female hostel project started in 2012.