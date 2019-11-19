Ghana: Ghanaian Times, 6 Journalists Nominated for GJA Awards

19 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Annoh

Six journalists of the New Times Corporation, publishers of the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator, have been nominated for awards to climax the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) platinum anniversary celebration.

They include Mr Alberto Mario-Norreti and Geofrey Buta from The Spectator as well as Kingsley Hope, Samuel Akapule, John Vigah and Abigail Annoh of the Ghanaian Times.

The prospective award winners formed part of 36 individuals and nine media houses expected to receive awards on the night.

Slated for Saturday, November 23, 2019, the award ceremony is on the theme: "Democracy, freedom and independence of the media in Ghana: 70 years of GJA's contribution."

At a press briefing in Accra yesterday, Chairperson of the Awards Committee, Mrs Betty Apau-Opong indicated that the works of the journalists covering six categories were selected out of 368 entries submitted to the seven-member committee.

She mentioned other potential award winners as Doreen Hammond, Edmund Smith-Asante, Nana Konadu Agyeman, Maclean Kwofi, Maxwell Akalaare Adombila, Moses Dotsey Aklorbortu, Rebecca Kwei, Charles Andoh and Charles Benono Okine, from the Graphic Communications Group Limited.

In addition, five others from the Ghana News Agency comprising A. B Kafui Kanyi, Albert Futukpor, Kwaku Osei Bonsu, Albert Oppong-Ansah and Prosper Kuorsoh were selected for the awards.

The rest included Evelyn Tengmaa, Peter Quao Adattor, Portia Garbo from TV3, JOYNEWS' Justice Baidoo, Seth Kwame Boateng, Beryl Ernestina Richter and Ina Thalia Quansah.

Alice Aryeetey and Nabil Ahmed Rufai from GH ONE TV were also nominated while Janet Abena Quainoo, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng and Clara Mlano were selected from GTV.

From UTV and Peace Fm, Mr Anim Addo and Dan Kweku Yeboah were nominated and Kofi Amoah and Robert Tachie-Mensah Jnr were also shortlisted from TV Africa.

The rest are Grace Nana Esi Boateng, Oman FM and Adu Gyamfi Marfo, Osagyefo FM.

The nine media houses expected to be recognised on the night are The Ghanaian Times, CITI FM, TV3, GNA, GHONE TV, Daily Graphic, UTV, GTV, Peace FM and Atinka TV.

President of the GJA, Affail Monney, challenged journalists to continue to discharge their duties without fear or favour to positively impact the society.

He announced that an honorary award will be given to seasoned journalists who had championed media freedom and development over the years.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved.

