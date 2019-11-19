Ghana: EXIM Bank, 3 Other Companies support Farmers' Day

The Exim Bank Ghana and three other companies last Wednesday presented cheque and various agricultural implements to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) towards the celebration of this year's National Farmers' Day, at Ho, in the Volta Region.

The bank presented a tractor and accessories worth GH₵299,100, Macro Fertil, a fertiliser manufacturing company, presented 100 cartons of herbicides valued at GH₵5,000, Mohinani Group, gave four giant polytanks, water gallons, rolls of black sheets and cartons for packing fresh vegetables, all valued at GH₵10,000.

The other companies, Bon Agro Products presented cartons of knapsack sprayers with main focus on the agri-processing, whilst Nsuroma GPS Limited presented two GPS products to be presented to the overall best fisherman.

The General Manager, Corporate Banking of Exim Bank, William Obeng, said the tractor to be presented to the first runner-up would serve as a moral booster to potential farmers and those already in the business to work harder to increase production to promote the socio-economic development of the country.

The Operations Manager of Bon-Agro, Victor Nchonah said the knapsack sprayers which are regularly used by the farmers would help the winners increase productivity, by regularly spraying their farms with the right herbicides.

The Customer Success Manager of Nsuroma GPS Limited, Gabriel Kwaku Sekyi said the GPS would help the winners to track their produce in order to get firsthand information on the success or otherwise of their activities

Mr Stephen Tour, Head of the Agriculture Department of Micro Fertil, said the company had been supporting the ministry to honour hardworking farmers and would continue to do so to ensure that the country achieved food sufficiency towards improving the lot of farmers and fishers, adding that the company would make similar donation in the other regions.

The Head of Administration of Mohinani Group, Jonathan Osei Bonsu, said the company was ever ready to support the ministry to organise a successful Farmers' Day as it has done over the years.

The Minister of State at Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), Dr Nurah Gyiele and the Deputy Minister of Tree-Crops, Mr George Oduro, who received the items thanked the donors for setting the pace and indicated that it would ginger other organisations and institutions to support the ministry to organise a successful National Farmers Day.

The 35th edition, they explained, would be a memorable one as the awards would be presented with working tools and surprise packages that would ginger them to produce more.

They urged the donors not to only present the items, but also make their presence felt during the occasion.