Tanzania: Tasaf Hailed for Using E-Payment System

THE Local Authorities' Accountants Committee (LAAC) has commended the e-payment being used by the Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf) to beneficiaries of its Community-Based Conditional Cash Transfer (CBCCT) programme as most efficient system of payment.

Acting committee chairperson Mwanne Mchemba said after a recent meeting with Tasaf management that the new payment system had increased efficiency in payment, saying the computer system had also helped Tasaf to easily monitor its beneficiaries.

Briefing the committee on e-payment, Tasaf Executive Director Ladislaus Mwamanga said the e-payment to 16 areas where there were Tasaf beneficiaries, which was equivalent to 10 per cent of the beneficiaries, had improved efficiency and transparency in payment.

Briefing the committee on e-payment, Tasaf Executive Director Ladislaus Mwamanga said the e-payment to 16 areas where there were Tasaf beneficiaries, which was equivalent to 10 per cent of the beneficiaries, had improved efficiency and transparency in payment.

"The e-payment has helped us to easily verify Tasaf beneficiaries and it gives an opportunity to the beneficiaries to get service without any inconvenience," said the executive director.

Mr Mwamanga said Tasaf was implementing a pilot project on e-payment in 16 areas to improve payment and transparency, pointing out the areas as Arusha City, Unguja, Ilala Municipal Council, Temeke Municipal Council, Kigoma Municipal Council, Bahi, Urambo and Songea Municipal Council.

Other areas are Bagamoyo, Mkuranga, Kilwa, Kisarawe, Muheza, Siha and Mpanda Urban in Katavi Region.

Ms Saada Mkuya, another LAAC member, said the Tasaf programme had become an ideal vehicle for the government to economically empower poor people, saying the beneficiaries had been using funds to engage in income generating activities.

She urged Tasaf to increase the number of its beneficiaries in e-payment to improve operations and efficiency in payment.

Ms Mwantum Haji hailed the system used by Tasaf to receive and address complaints from its beneficiaries.

"The system encourages beneficiaries to air their views whenever they experience challenges while receiving funds," she said.