Tanzania: Recruit More Young People, Govt Now Tells Employers

EMPLOYERS have been advised to recruit more young people to address youth unemployment.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Labour, Youths and Employment Anthony Mavunde urged companies and investors to consider the country's largest population when employing workers.

Launching a modern hotel, the deputy minister also called employers to improve the quality of service and customer care.

"Many people come to the city with intent to invest...every investment must consider future development even after 40 years," he said.

The deputy minister was concerned that most investors had not been paying attention to youth employment.

The hotel reported to have offered 23 new jobs to young people and delegates expressed satisfaction on the quality of service.

The deputy minister, however, was worried that a new structure had been set up on an un-surveyed plot.

Developers rushed, however, to argue that the cost behind the exercise was too high. But the deputy minister said the decision was "unacceptable" vowing to take the matter to the city authorities.

Nkuhungu councillor Daudi Mkandi told reporters that a large part of the area was surveyed and mapped.

He admitted that bloc C where the new hotel had been erected was not surveyed and this did not bode well for investment.

One of the residents, Mr Isack Mwilowezi, accused the city authorities of ignoring their call to survey the area.

According to him, it has been years and the dispute between the authorities and the residents on the actual cost of the survey and map the area remained unchanged.

"We're just living in fear that someday the government may just decide to evict us and we will have nowhere to go," he told reporters in Dodoma.