Tanzania: Students Learning Chinese Language On the Rise - Don

19 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE number of students undertaking an undergraduate course in Chinese language at the University of Dodoma (Udom) has increased from one student in 2016 to over 100 students this year.

Udom Director of Confucius Institute, Dr Yang Lung, told journalists at the weekend that the number of students undertaking the programme kept increasing every year, noting that last year at least 97 students were enrolled in the programme.

"There is growing demand for Chinese language. Presently, over 100 students are undertaking the course," said the don, while briefing journalists on the visit of 20 Chinese students from Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

The students, who are touring Confucius Institutes in three African countries namely Botswana, Comoro and Tanzania, had performed a number of cultural activities, including Chinese music at Udom.

Dr Lung said the main goal of the Chinese students' tour in the country was to showcase Chinese culture.

As for a future plan, the don said plans were underway to introduce a Chinese language programme to another Dodoma-based higher learning institution, St John's University of Tanzania.

Ms Zakia Juma, one of the students undertaking the Chinese language course at Udom, said she came up with the idea to undertake the course because she wanted to widen her scope of opportunities in the future.

"My ambition is to become a language teacher... Chinese language will give me another advantage of the languages which I will teach," said the third year student undertaking Bachelor of Arts in Chinese language at Udom.

