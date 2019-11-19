Tanzania: NGO Calls for National Agroforestry Policy

19 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Musoma

VI Agroforestry Tanzania has appealed to the government to introduce a national agroforestry policy that would curb the effects of Climate Change and promote sustainable farming.

That was stressed by VI Agroforestry Tanzania Acting Manager Thaddeus Mbowe in Musoma, Mara Region at the 2019 Agroforestry Exhibition organised for Lake Zone farmers, adding: "Because of the benefits of agroforestry in curbing climate change, we have decided to start a campaign to advice the government on the importance of having the agroforestry policy."

Besides farmers, the annual exhibition brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, researchers and politicians to showcase the importance of agroforestry farming.

He further said that the campaign to have the agroforestry policy in Tanzania is part of their local initiative that would go regional before becoming a global concern.

Mr Mbowe said VI Agroforestry Tanzania has made significant progress in transforming the lives of farmers in the country through their organisation.

"We started with these famers as families and they are now farmers' organisations. We have changed so much not only by planting trees, but also by strengthening farmers' organisations," added Mr Mbowe, who is also VI Agroforestry Tanzania Deputy Country Manager.

He noted that the scheme has also helped farmers to embark on commercial farming instead of traditional cultivation that was not guaranteeing them profit, but also friendly to the environment.

At Musoma, there is an established Agroforestry Training Centre, where the three-day exhibition took place and was hailed as another significant achievement of the organisation in Tanzania.

This year's exhibition was run with the theme 'Agroforestry Policy for Industrial Development,' and was opened by Director of SMEs in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Dr Consolatha Ishebabi, on behalf of Minister for Industry and Trade Innocent Bashungwa. Dr Ishebabi welcomed the VI Agroforestry initiative and urged all District Councils, where the organisation operates to cooperate under Ministry of Agriculture.

She also asked research institutions to see into that the national agroforestry policy was formulated and adhered to.

"We need to involve our research institutions like Sokoine University and related small research institutions as well as the Ministry of Agriculture, so that we have the best direction as a country," pointed out Dr Ishebabi.

Speaking at the occasion, Musoma District Commissioner (DC), Dr Vicent Anney, urged farmers to apply modern farming methods that would enable them to boost production and increase yields.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Environment
Climate
NGO
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.