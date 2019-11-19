Zimbabwe: President Appoints Two Perm Secretaries

President Mnangagwa has appointed a renowned agronomist in the private sector, Dr John Basera, as the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement and housing specialist Engineer Silibaziso Chizwina the Secretary for the newly-created Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities.

The announcement was made by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda in a statement yesterday.

Dr Basera replaces long-serving senior civil servant, Mr Ringson Chitsiko on January 1 next year while Engineer Chizwina's appointment is with immediate effect.

Dr Basera has a degree in agronomy, a Masters in Business Administration and PhD in agribusiness. He has extensive experience in agriculture with a focus on agronomy, agricultural research extension services, agricultural value chain management, agricultural strategy, finance and marketing in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi and Namibia.

"Dr Basera joins the ministry at a time when Government is focusing on revitalising agriculture as a critical component of national efforts to realise Vision 2030. Dr Basera has worked in the private sector including at Seed Co and is currently the technical director in charge of the agriculture portfolio at CBZ. The appointment of Dr Basera is with effect from January 1, 2020," said Dr Sibanda.

Eng Chizwina holds a degree in civil and water engineering, as well as qualifications in project management and business administration.

She brings a wealth of experience in real estate planning investment, and development which she gained at Noczim, National Social Security Authority (NSSA), the Ministry of Education and at Udcorp.

She joins the housing sector to give impetus to national efforts to energise the housing delivery value chain.

Dr Sibanda said her leadership will be critical in delivering housing and integrated social amenities, particularly in peri-urban, rural and resettlement areas where challenges abound.

She will be responsible for addressing the urgent issues of integrating resilient design into the development of national housing and social amenities, in the context of the emerging challenges brought by climate change related phenomenon.