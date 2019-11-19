Zimbabwe: President Appoints Two Perm Secretaries

19 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa has appointed a renowned agronomist in the private sector, Dr John Basera, as the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement and housing specialist Engineer Silibaziso Chizwina the Secretary for the newly-created Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities.

The announcement was made by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda in a statement yesterday.

Dr Basera replaces long-serving senior civil servant, Mr Ringson Chitsiko on January 1 next year while Engineer Chizwina's appointment is with immediate effect.

Dr Basera has a degree in agronomy, a Masters in Business Administration and PhD in agribusiness. He has extensive experience in agriculture with a focus on agronomy, agricultural research extension services, agricultural value chain management, agricultural strategy, finance and marketing in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi and Namibia.

"Dr Basera joins the ministry at a time when Government is focusing on revitalising agriculture as a critical component of national efforts to realise Vision 2030. Dr Basera has worked in the private sector including at Seed Co and is currently the technical director in charge of the agriculture portfolio at CBZ. The appointment of Dr Basera is with effect from January 1, 2020," said Dr Sibanda.

Eng Chizwina holds a degree in civil and water engineering, as well as qualifications in project management and business administration.

She brings a wealth of experience in real estate planning investment, and development which she gained at Noczim, National Social Security Authority (NSSA), the Ministry of Education and at Udcorp.

She joins the housing sector to give impetus to national efforts to energise the housing delivery value chain.

Dr Sibanda said her leadership will be critical in delivering housing and integrated social amenities, particularly in peri-urban, rural and resettlement areas where challenges abound.

She will be responsible for addressing the urgent issues of integrating resilient design into the development of national housing and social amenities, in the context of the emerging challenges brought by climate change related phenomenon.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.