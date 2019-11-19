Somalia: Hormuud to Inject U.S.$5Million to Support Innovative Youth Projects

19 November 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Leading Mobile Service Provider Hormuud has set aside $5 million to support innovative youth projects over the next three years.

"Hormud promises to stand with Somali job creators & will dedicate $5 million to support the Somalia's innovators over the next 3 years, to enable more opportunities & jobs for the Somali people in Africa #MTS2019" the company announced in tweet.

The teleco said that the youth account for 70% of the Somalia population and that Hormuud had realised the important role they play in the prosperity of the country.

