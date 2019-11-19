Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Take Over of Saanag Region, Government Dismisses As Propaganda the Annaouncement

19 November 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Al- Shabab has claimed that it's men have captured a town in the disputed Sanaag region of northern Somalia.

While the federal government of Somalia claims Sanaag, the region is effectively under the control of the Somaliland administration.

"Fighters of Shabaab captured the town of Gacan Maroodi, which sits 50km from Ceerigabo in the northern Somali state of Sanaag after forces of the Somaliland administration fled," Shabaab's original statement reads.

In another statement, Shabaab's military spokesman Abdul Aziz Abu Musab, congratulated the jihadists saying that "this is the first time the mujahideen of Shabaab has controlled a town in Somaliland."

While Shabaab fighters did indeed invade the town, it is not immediately clear if the group currently holds the locale or not. Somali media reported that the jihadists entered the town yesterday after traveling from the nearby Cal Madow Mountains.

VOA's Somali service also confirmed that Shabaab briefly occupied the town, lecturing the residents along the way. VOA also notes that Shabaab fighters previously entered Gacan Maroodi in recent days to buy food and supplies.

While Shabaab has tried to portray the town's inhabitants as receptive to the jihadist forces, other local media reported that local clan militias have "already begun an uprising."

Shabaab's occupation of the Somaliland town, however brief, marks a significant development in the conflict. While Somaliland, especially its capital Hargeisa, have been hit by Shabaab attacks in the past, it has largely escaped much of the violence.

The jihadist group maintains active cells in the Golis and Galgala Mountains of northern Somalia, despite military operations against it there for almost a decade. The Islamic State in Somalia is also headquartered in the mountain areas of Puntland, though it faces a strong threat from Shabaab.

A weakening of security in the Somaliland administration, which is possible given territorial disputes with Puntland and the current political instability in Somaliland, could provide Shabaab more space to operate in the area.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Nigerian Entrepreneur Wins U.S.$250,000 Jack Ma Grant

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.