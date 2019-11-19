Malawian Preacher Thinks He's God - Overtone Makuta Compared to Cult Leader

Overtone Makuta says is no ordinary preacher like the 'men of God' who claim to have a speed dial to God and claim to have healing powers and the ability to convey messages directly from God , saying he is the Almighty himself and his followers are praying to him and calling him their creator.

Makuta lays hands to one worshipper Worshippers gather to see 'god' Overtone Makuta Overtone Makuta: I am God the creator up to the people to accept it or not.

Makuta has been holding his miracle evangelism throughut Malawi and is also gaining ground in Tanzania and Mozambique.

As most Chritian preachers are proclaiming salvation in the afterlife, 'Creator' Makuta evangelism is not different from so called 'prophets' 'pastors', 'apostles' sometimes even 'prophetesses' about instant babies, instant wealth, and instant husbands and wives.

A video clip which is circulation on social media like fire in the dry bush shows Makuta followers laying out clothes on the road for him to walk on.

Another video shows a member of Makuta's churches praying to him and referring to the man as 'God' and creator.

"You also came initially as a Jewish and people mocked you. You have come again and people are still doubting saying you are a human being. Repeating the same mistake made by others in the past," a church elder says in the video clip

He adds that following 'God' Makuta's coming the destruction of the earth is near and the people who are following him are blessed.

But religious leaders and Chrzistians compare Makuta to a cult leader.

Makuta is not new to the 'God' claims in Malawi as in 2018 a self-styled Jesus Christ the 'son of God', Saidi Pius from Maso Village in Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi District emerged and was rescused by police after the public wanted to attack him for "blasphemous".

After police questioned him, they suspected he was mentally unstable, a condition his brother, Witness Pius, confirmed when he was later summoned to the police.

In 2006, one Raphael Matiki made headlines with similar claims in Blantyre's Chilomoni Township which angered the residents. They evicted him from the township.

'Jesus' Matiki as he was popularly known, fled to Machinjiri with his four wives and 'disciples' where he was also descended upon for the same claims by angry residents.

He was also rescued by police who took him to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical examination but he discharged himself saying, as Jesus, he needed no mortal treatment.

Matiki had disciples with the names of their biblical predecessors like 'Simon Peter'.

Unlike the original Jesus of Nazareth, some of his disciples were women and he claimed this time around salvation will come through a woman.

Followers of modern preachers are easily impressed by the flashy cars, jets and tramped up security. The list of such 'men of God' is growing every day.

They pounce on the emotionally frail, financially challenged or physically sick; desperate people searching for some sort of miracle answer to their suffering.

Ironically, when someone stands up to them, their response is always the same; "It's the devil's work."