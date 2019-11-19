Malawi: Muslim Association of Malawi Jostles Govt to Intervene On Hijab Gear

Officials from the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) are accusing the government of passiveness as school management as Anglican run school in Balaka continue to send back girls who put on hijab, a Muslim women gear.

The Muslim community has condemned some school authorities who allegedly prohibit female Muslim faith learners from putting on a hijab--a gear covering the head and the neck worn by Muslim women and girls in public places.

Mmanga schools opened a week ago after it closed for three weeks over disagreements between the school administrators and Muslims over hijab wearing during classes.

Sheikh Dinala Chabulika, spokesperson of MAM said although the schools are open, Muslim girls are not allowed to put on hijab during classes.

"The ministry of Education should not keep quiet over these issues. Our girls are being denied a right to education," said Chabulika.

The government issued a statement telling school management not to send back learners and students because of dress code.

However, the Catholic church has defied the order, arguing education laws in the country do not allow hijabs as part of dress code.