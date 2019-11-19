Malawi: Zomba Airwing Wins Botsalt Cup - Pictorial of Finals

On Sunday, Zomba Airwing were crowned 2019 Botsalt Southern Region Netball League Champions after beating Balaka Admarc at Blantyre Youth Centre.

Fair play: Teams before the finals Officials greeting the players Part of the action in the finals Malawi Queens coach Peace Chawinga hands over the silverware to Zomba Airwing captain Zomba Airwings Zomba Airwings are winners

The Zomba-based out-fit won by 56-46 baskets. In an exciting encounter which was well patronized by several high profile people in Malawi's netball like Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) presdient Khungekile Matiya, General Secretary Carol Bapu and Queens Coach Peace Kaluwa Chawinga. Here is a Pictorial Focus from Arkangel Tembo from Mana on the event