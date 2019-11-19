Mauritius: 17th Regional Seminar of Acp-EU Economic and Social Interest Groups

press release

Mauritius will host, on 21 and 22 November 2019, the 17th Regional Seminar of ACP-EU Economic and Social Interest Groups.

The event, being held at the Hotel Sofitel, Wolmar, Flic en Flac, is organised by the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), an official EU advisory body, that gives socio-economic stakeholders (employers, trade unions, farmers, consumers' organisations, cooperatives, NGOs and other representatives of the civil society) a formal platform to express their views.

The seminar will address the following themes: Infrastructures as a factor of progress; A greater role in trade relations and regional integration for civil society; and Towards a blue economy.

Representatives of economic and social interest groups from the Indian Ocean islands and African countries as well as institutional participants from the ACP countries, COMESA and EU will participate.

It is recalled that, the EESC, on the basis of the EU-ACP Partnership agreement, is mandated to hold consultations and meetings of ACP-EU economic and social interest groups. The aim is to enable these actors' to voice out their views on this partnership and foster cooperation between civil society organisations.