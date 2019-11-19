Mauritius: Young Athletes Rewarded for Performances Under Apej Programme 2018-2019

press release

A total of 17 young athletes received, yesterday, each a cash prize of Rs 13 800 under the programme Appuis Promotion Elite Jeunes (APEJ) 2018-2019 of the Conférence des ministres de la Jeunesse et des sports de la Francophonie (CONFEJES). The cheques were remitted to the athletes by the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint.

The athletes, 15 from Mauritius and two from Rodrigues, were rewarded for their performances in the following sports disciplines: Judo (Men and Women), Athletics (Men and Women), Beach Volley (Men and Women), Handball (Men), Weightlifting (Men and Women), and Boxing (Men).

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Toussaint congratulated the athletes for their hardwork in their respective sports field adding that the cash prizes symbolically acknowledge their efforts and remarkable performances. In a bid to boost the young athletes, he highlighted that Government will continuously to support them in their endeavours so that they continue to excel in their sports disciplines.

The CONFEJES is an intergovernmental institution committed to promote youth development, advancement of sports and provision of recreation activities within the francophone region. It also seeks to foster friendship ties among young people from the region and promote regional cooperation as well as sporting culture.