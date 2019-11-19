Zimbabwe High Court Awards Damages in Ground Breaking Judgment in Favour of Ricky Nathanson, a Transgender Woman From Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Photo: Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash
The LGBT rainbow pride flag.
18 November 2019
Kubatana.net (Harare)

The Bulawayo High Court in Zimbabwe delivered a scathing judgment against Zimbabwean police. The Honourable Justice Bere awarded Ricky Nathanson, a transgender woman and activist originally from Bulawayo, $400,000 in damages. The High Court awarded Ms Nathanson damages for unlawful arrest, malicious prosecution and emotional distress.

The significant High Court decision came after Ms Nathanson sued the police for unlawful arrest, detention, malicious prosecution and emotional distress in 2014. In January of that year, she was arrested by six riot police officers on charges of "criminal nuisance" for wearing female clothes and using a female toilet. She was forced to undergo invasive and humiliating medical/physical examination and asked to remove her clothes in front of five male police officers in order to "verify her gender". She was forced to spend two nights in police holding cells in the most appalling conditions. During the period of her arrest, the case made national headlines and the mainstream media exposed her life to public scrutiny. When the case came before the Magistrate, the Magistrate required the prosecutor to indicate how Ms Nathanson had violated criminal nuisance laws, which are ordinarily used against people committing misdemeanours, such as lighting firecrackers, in public places. The prosecutor could not provide evidence to link Ms Nathanson to the charge and the case was dismissed.

"This has been a long, emotional rollercoaster for me. I have waited almost 5 years for this moment. I am elated. This is an incredibly life-changing decision. It is a great moment for Zimbabwe. It affirms and recognizes the fundamental human rights, freedoms and dignity of all citizens", says Ms Nathanson. "All persons regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity are equally entitled to have their rights and dignity respected and protected. Governments can no longer sit-back while vulnerable persons such as transgender persons face ongoing stigma, humiliation and discrimination with impunity. I hope that this case will send a strong message that we are all human and that our diversity should be celebrated. My wish is for society to be more tolerant where LGBT persons are not in constant fear of being targeted".

"We are happy that justice, fairness and compassion has prevailed. Ricky is a strong woman. It has been a long journey for Ricky, she went through the most", says Tashwill Esterhuizen, LGBT and Sex Workers Rights Programme Lawyer at the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC). "Throughout Southern Africa transgender persons are often targeted by law enforcement officers by arbitrary and subjective application of outdated laws. The subjective application of these offences by police officials creates a culture of impunity and increases the vulnerability of transgender persons. We hope that this case sets an important precedent and sends a strong message to all persons including law enforcement officers and other state and non-state actors that impunity will not be tolerated in constitutional democracies."

Ms Nathanson and SALC would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to the Sexual Rights Centre (SRC) based in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, for their support and assistance during the arrest and trail of Ms Nathanson. We would also like to send our gratitude to Mr Philip F Moses, a Clinical Psychologist at InnerHealth Consulting, Clinical Psychology Practice based in Harare and the Counselling Services Unit in Zimbabwe for their assistance and expert evidence during the damages trial.

Ricky Nathanson is represented and legally supported by Phulu & Ncube Attorneys and SALC.

Source: Southern African Legislation Centre (SALC)

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

More on This
Court Issues Landmark Transgender Rights Ruling in Zimbabwe
The Minefield Walked By Transgender People In Zimbabwe
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Kubatana.net

Most Popular
Women
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Zimbabwe
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Nigerian Entrepreneur Wins U.S.$250,000 Jack Ma Grant

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.