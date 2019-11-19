Zimbabwe: Heavy Rains Cause Destruction At Rural Schools

A School child of Swazi Primary in Umzingwane district in Matabeleland South was drowned by heavy rains that destroyed Chindenga and Tsiko Primary Schools elsewhere in Mutoko District, Mashonaland East.

Chindenga and Tsiko Primary schools had their roofs blown away by massive winds. ARTUZ learnt that some school infrastructure in parts of Manicaland and Matebeleland South were affected by the heavy rains.

We urge the Government to quickly intervene with assistance to the affected schools to safeguard lives of school children. At the moment schools are unmanned by teachers that are not teaching due to incapacitation. This time calls for extra care of students and the Government should be extra vigilant in protecting the children.

It is our hope that temporary shelter and other provisions should be provided for the affected. While this is an environmental hazard we hope the Government will provide safety provisions at rural schools and replace some archaic buildings that are prone to disasters.

We urge the Government to do a hazard check at rural schools so that assistance is rendered to those disposed to disasters.

Source: Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)