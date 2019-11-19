Zimbabwe: Heavy Rains Cause Destruction At Rural Schools

18 November 2019
Kubatana.net (Harare)

A School child of Swazi Primary in Umzingwane district in Matabeleland South was drowned by heavy rains that destroyed Chindenga and Tsiko Primary Schools elsewhere in Mutoko District, Mashonaland East.

Chindenga and Tsiko Primary schools had their roofs blown away by massive winds. ARTUZ learnt that some school infrastructure in parts of Manicaland and Matebeleland South were affected by the heavy rains.

We urge the Government to quickly intervene with assistance to the affected schools to safeguard lives of school children. At the moment schools are unmanned by teachers that are not teaching due to incapacitation. This time calls for extra care of students and the Government should be extra vigilant in protecting the children.

It is our hope that temporary shelter and other provisions should be provided for the affected. While this is an environmental hazard we hope the Government will provide safety provisions at rural schools and replace some archaic buildings that are prone to disasters.

We urge the Government to do a hazard check at rural schools so that assistance is rendered to those disposed to disasters.

Source: Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Kubatana.net

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Education
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.