South Africa: Breaking | Prominent NPA Advocate Dies After Court Shooting Accident

Photo: Capital FM
(file photo)
19 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Senior state advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt has died after she was shot at the regional court in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, in what appears to be an accident on Monday.

A case of culpable homicide was being probed after the apparent freak shooting, KZN police confirmed.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker on Tuesday said the weapon was brought to court as evidence.

"It is alleged that the weapon was brought to court to be entered as evidence in a house robbery case when it accidentally discharged in court."

He said that the 51-year-old later died in hospital. "She was taken to hospital after she was struck by a bullet on the left of the hip."

"Unfortunately, we cannot divulge further information as the investigations are at a sensitive stage," he said.

Several people, including former Hawks KZN boss Johan Booysen, have expressed their shock at Ferreira-Watt's death.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

