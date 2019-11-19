Nigeria: Aviation - Buhari Seeks Passage of 6 Bills By Senate

19 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, transmitted a letter to the Senate, seeking consideration and passage of six Aviation Bills.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan read the letter during plenary.

The President, in the letter, said: "Dear Distinguished Senate President; Transmission of Six Aviation Sector Bills to the National Assembly for consideration and passage into law.

"Pursuant to Section 58 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I formally request that the following six bills be considered for passage by the Senate."

The bills include Civil Aviation Bill 2019, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria Bill 2019, Nigerian College of Air space Management Agency Establishment Bill 2019.

Others are Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Establishment Bill 2019, Nigerian Meteorological Agency Establishment Bill 2019 and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau Establishment Bill 2019.

"While I trust that these bills will be expeditiously and favourably considered by the Senate, please, accept Mr Senate President the assurances of my highest consideration."

In his remark, Lawan urged the Clerk to the Senate, Nelson Ayewo to ensure that the bills were gazetted and distributed to all the Senators for consideration.

