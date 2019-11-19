Tanzania: Rayvanny Has Blocked Me Says Willy Paul

19 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

All is not well between Kenyan singer Willy Paul and WCB's Rayvanny as the two are reportedly not on talking terms and WCB signed artiste has since blocked the Kenyan.

According to Willy Paul the rift started with the recording of the song 'Chuchuma' which was his and he intended to have Rayvanny in another collaboration which would have seen the two work together after the success of hit single' Mmmh'.

"I recorded the song and sent it to him in Dar es Salaam to have his input and the first edition was just okay but then in a rather bizarre turn he sent me another version which was completely different from what we had agreed," says Willy Paul.

He says he was straight with his counterpart and he expressed his disappointment but in response the Pochi Nene singer blocked him.

"I don't have a problem with Rayvanny because he is a good artiste but sometimes these things have to be said just the way it is," says Willy.

Rayvanny has since gone on to release his other version of Chuchuma which has done relatively well on Youtube.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

