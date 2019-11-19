Tanzania: Company Launches Campaign to Support Food Vendors

18 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

BINGWA Laboratories Limited producer of Emina products in collaboration with Emina ambassador Miriam Lukindo have launched campaign named 'Emina Wapishi Award' to help food vendors all around the country.

Speaking to reporters during the launching of the awards over the weekend, Emina products ambassador, Miriam Lukindo said the aim of the campaign is to provide entrepreneurship skills to food vendors so that they can work in good environment.

Lukindo said she believe that the campaign would help food vendors to get respect they deserve at their work places something she said can speed up their development, their employees and the society.

"Food vendors famous known as 'mama na baba lishe' have employed many people at their work places so we can not underestimate their contribution of our economy that is why we saw the importance to equip them with entrepreneurship skills and working facilities," she said.

Lukindo said the Emina Wapishi Award aim is to recognize the contribution and the power of mama na baba lishe among society economically and health wise.

"As you all know cleanness is healthy that is why we say there is no cleanness without 'Emina mbabe wa usafi'.

This campaign will start in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mwanza, Mbeya, Arusha and Kilimanjaro for the first phase and then will spread all over the country," said Lukindo.

She said the implementation of the campaign will involve food vendors themselves in collaboration with other leaders from street level, district and region wise.

Secretary of food vendors in Dar es Salaam who was present during the launch of the campaign, Ahmed Lujaja commended Bingwa Laboratories initiatives to recognize and awards them something he said surprised them because no any institution did that.

He said the campaign would enable them to work in good environment and get entrepreneurship skills something he said would help increase their efficiency at their working places.

"We thank Bingwa Laboratories for this good thing.

I have been in this job for a very long time but no one came to us and ask our challenges, you are the first so we thank you and we promise to do better and better," he said.

Bingwa Laboratories, Director Emmanuel Mwambete said they would involve food vendors associations and visit their work places to look on their working environment and provide them different facilities to enable their smooth operations.

