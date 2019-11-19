Tunisia: France Business Agency Organises Technical Seminar On Water and Sanitation, November 19-21 in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — The France Business Agency is organising, in collaboration with the National Company for the Exploitation and Distribution of Water (SONEDE) and the National Sanitation Utility (ONAS), a technical seminar on Water and Sanitation, on November 19-21 in Tunis, France's embassy in Tunis announced on Tuesday.

This event will be followed by business contract sessions for 17 French enterprises interested in learning about development projects in Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Mauritania and Senegal.

Its objective is to take stock of water and sanitation infrastructure and also to know, by country, the investment orientations and projects within the framework of the various modernisation plans. Finally, it will present existing financing solutions, in particular from bilateral and multilateral funds present in Tunisia and Africa.

"We wanted to organise a technical seminar and a mission of enterprises in the water and sanitation sector in Tunisia because, on the one hand, the country has made significant investments to develop its infrastructure and has acquired, thanks to SONEDE and ONAS, a quality technical experience; and on the other hand, we also wanted to invite other African countries where investments in the coming years will be significant," underlined Director of Business France Office in Tunis Olivier Pradet.