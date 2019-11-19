Egypt/South Africa: Fearless Amaglug-Glug Eager to Conquer Egypt and Book Place At 2020 Olympics

analysis

South Africa's U-23 football side are one game away from qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. They face hosts Egypt in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa's U-23 team have been in inspired form at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt since it began on 8 November 2019. They are the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

They qualified for the semi-finals after finishing in second place behind Ivory Coast, after a 1-0 win and two nil-all draws.

Hosts Egypt await them on Tuesday evening in a semi-final.

This will be a repeat of a fixture at Afcon 2019 that saw their seniors, Bafana Bafana, knock out the Pharaohs in the quarter-finals this past winter.

David Notoane's men seek to emulate the exploits of Bafana, and add salt to the gaping wound inflicted by Thembinkosi Lorch and company on the Egyptian nation.

It will be a tough endeavour for Amaglug-glug, as the U-23 team is affectionately known. Both teams are undefeated, but the Egyptians qualified for the knockout stage with a 100% record in Group A and are also the tournament's leading scorers with six goals in the group...