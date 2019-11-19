Kenya: Neglected Gor Mahia Ace Finally Undergoes Surgery

19 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia defender Shafiq Batambuze has finally undergone surgery on his left knee.

Batambuze has been seeking financial assistance from the club's fans and well-wishers to fund the surgery.

Batumbuze told Nation Sport he was operated on at Kousu Hospital in Entebbe, Uganda at a cost of Sh350,000 raised through family and friends.

He will be discharged on Friday and is expected to return after five months.

"I have to finish my contract with Gor Mahia that is ending in November next year. I will be back strongly to help Gor continue its dominance in KPL and continental football," said Batambuze.

Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier has confirmed that the club did not contribute to the surgery.

"I can't lie that we contributed financially to help him undergo treatment. It was hard for us to assist because of the abrupt departure of our shirt sponsor Sportpesa. In fact am hearing it from you that he has been treated. We are happy that he finally got assisted and we wish him quick recovery," said Rachier.

The Ugandan picked the injury in April during a Kenyan Premier League match against Ulinzi Stars at Afraha Stadium.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.