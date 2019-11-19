Africa: President Kagame in Germany for G20 Compact With Africa Summit

19 November 2019
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

President Kagame is in Berlin, Germany where he joins other African leaders for this year's G20 Compact with Africa Investment Summit and Conference.

The G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) was launched in 2017 under the German G20 Presidency. 12 African nations have so far joined the initiative: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.

This year's events will begin with an Investment Summit which will highlight investments resulting from the G20 Compact with Africa partnerships. Rwanda will present its partnership with Volkswagen and Siemens. Later in the afternoon, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host a conference for Heads of State from partner countries to discuss the Compact with Africa.

Key Facts:

Global FDI flows were down 13% in 2018, the third consecutive year of decline. However, Africa recorded nearly 11% FDI growth in 2018, reaching $46 billion. In 2018, FDI to CwA countries reached $21 billion (46%) of total FDI flows to the continent.

German business interests in Rwanda are expanding. From 2000 to September 2019, the Rwanda Development Board has registered 17 German investments (totalling above $257 million) across a range of sectors: energy (4), mining (1), services (4), construction (3), ICT (1), agro-processing (1) and manufacturing (3).

Read the original article on Rwanda Govt.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Rwanda. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Rwanda Govt

Most Popular
Rwanda
Business
External Relations
East Africa
Africa
International Organisations
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.