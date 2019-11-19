South Africa: World Toilet Day 2019 - for Learners, a Safe and Clean Toilet Is As Necessary As a Text Book

19 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vuyisile Malinga

In any discussion on the right to education it would be remiss not to acknowledge that violations of this right always hit hardest those who are black, female, poor and live in rural areas. In campaigning for better-quality education for such children, the role of sanitation is central.

In South Africa, the legal framework that sets out the right to education is robust and unambiguous. In the last few years, the courts have gone to great lengths to give substance to what this right to education entails, and it is this same legal framework that informs our work as activists.

Section 29(1)(a) of the Constitution says "everyone has the right to a basic education, including adult basic education".

The courts have been at pains to explain what this means. For example, in Juma Musjid Primary School and Another v Ahmed Asruff Essay N.O. and Others it was expressly stated that the right to education is "immediately realisable" - which means all components of the right must be provided as soon as possible.

This is distinct from other socio-economic rights, which are subject to qualifiers such as "progressive realisation" and "within available resources".

The court in Equal Education and Another v...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Environment
Children
Infrastructure
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Nigerian Entrepreneur Wins U.S.$250,000 Jack Ma Grant

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.