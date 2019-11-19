South Africa: We Have to Talk About Race

19 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

'White fragility' might sound like being called out, but it can also be an invitation to be 'called in', says a US academic and author, of taking on our own demons so we can take on racism.

Dr Robin DiAngelo pulls up her sleeve to show her latest tattoo. It says "Be Brave" on the inside of her left forearm.

It takes a certain kind of courage to coin a term like "white fragility" as critique, and to say "white people lack racial humility". DiAngelo is unapologetic and unequivocal though - she's also waiting to be proved wrong.

The US sociologist has worked in diversity training and running cultural competency workshops for 20 years. She was in South Africa giving lectures and launching her US bestselling book White Fragility this month. Her message is for white people, she says, because across the world "the patterns of racism have the same outcomes."

She says fragility is a function of dominance - it keeps white people's position in society from being challenged or questioned.

"Twenty-four/seven it's clear what my place is in the world as a white person and it's clear to a black person what their position is in society.

"White...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.