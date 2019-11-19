Sudan: At Least Three People Dead in Port Sudan Clash

19 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — On Monday, a tribal violence erupted where at least three people were killed and several others were injured in Port Sudan.

The clash erupted when a group of people from eastern Sudan objected to a forum organised by supporters of the United Popular Front for Liberation and Justice, led by El Amin Daoud. As a result, the state government announced the State of Emergency in the city starting from 5 pm to 5 am as a precaution of any potential clashes.

At the end of the symposium the clash between the two groups occurred that led to deaths, injuries of a number of people, and the burning of vehicles in different parts of Port Sudan.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

