Angolan Rapper and Activist Dies

The late rapper and activist Dionísio Gonçalves Casimiro popularly known as Carbono.

Luanda — Angolan rapper and activist Dionísio Gonçalves Casimiro "Carbono" died from a sickness on Monday in Luanda's Girassol Clinic.

According to a family source, the activist felt ill for approximately three days and had been undergoing intensive care in the clinic.

Casimiro Carbono, 36, was part of the group of 15+2 young activists who were tried and convicted in 2015 by the Luanda Provincial Court under accusation of being part of a criminal association.

The group had initially been accused of preparing a "coup d'état" against the government led by the former President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The activists were arrested on 20 June 2015 when they were having a discussion about the book "From Dictatorship to Democracy" by Gene Sharp, a US professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, whose book focuses on non-violent struggle against repressive governments.