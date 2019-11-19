South Africa: Four Suspects Appear in Court for Possession of Suspected Stolen Sheep

19 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Monday, 18 November 2019, four suspects appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate's Court for possession of suspected stolen livestock. Jacob Bheki Serei (32), Kagiso Lekoko (25) Moeti Maje (20) and Simane William Monnaemang (33) received bail of a R1000-00 each and will re-appear before court on Wednesday, 27 November 2019.

Their court appearance stems from their arrest on Saturday, 16 November 2019. Information was followed up by police about alleged suspected stolen sheep that were kept at a house in Ipelegeng. An operation was conducted at the address and four suspects were found in possession of suspected stolen sheep and they were arrested by Ipelegeng police. Five sheep, five sheep carcasses, six sheep heads and seven sheep skin were recovered at the scene.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, applauded police and the community for their cooperation. She said if the community and police take hands, a safer community will be achieved and crime will be reduced. Furthermore she commended the owner of the sheep involved for marking the sheep with proper tattoo marks, by doing so he enabled the police to positively identify ownership.

