Nigeria: Osinbajo for LPG Summit 2019

19 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will set the tone for discussion of crucial industry issues as the special guest of honour and keynote speaker at the forthcoming 2019 edition of the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Summit. Hosted by the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) in partnership with Singapore's LPG Summit, the summit is scheduled to hold between November 26 and 27, 2019, in Lagos. Themed, "Harmonising Development and Growth in Nigeria and Africa," the Nigeria LPG Summit 2019 will host stakeholders, experts, exhibitors from South East Asia, and the international gas community to an industry discourse on issues, developments, policies and innovations around LPG markets.

Industry experts scheduled to speak at the Annual Conference & Exhibition include the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; Managing Director of the Nigeria LNG Limited, Mr. Tony Attah; Executive Director, Commercial Operations of Falcon Corporation Limited, Mrs Audrey Joe-Ezigbo; and the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote. Others are: Chief Information Officer, Manufacturing, Sub-Saharan Africa, Agri-Business and Service Dept, International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group, Mr. Kalim Shah; Deputy Managing Director, World LPG Association, Mr. Michael Kelly; and Chief Operating Officer (Downstream), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Adeyemi Adetunji, among others.

Commenting on the summit, the President of NLPGA, Mr. Nuhu Yakuba, said the event provides the needed platform for stakeholders and experts to discuss issues surrounding the deepening of LPG adoption on the continent.

According to him, "Over the years, we advocated for the adoption of LPG as an enabler of quality living for Nigerians and citizens across the continent. This year's summit in partnership with Singapore's LPG Summit will host the largest number of international delegates, critical stakeholders, experts and exhibitors in West Africa.

