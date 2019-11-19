South Africa: Two Arrested for Copper

19 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Monday, 18 November 2019 at about 16:30, the Isidingo Security in Noupoort followed up on information about a man burning cables close to the railway line in Noupoort. The security members reacted speedily and contacted the Noupoort SAPS. The suspect was found with the alleged stolen copper cables and arrested in the act. The approximate value of the copper cables is R8000-00.

The 20-year-old male for copper theft under the criminal matters amendments Act 18 of 2015 for essential infrastructure. He should be appearing in the Noupoort Magistrates' Court soon.

The Noupoort Station Commander, Capt Danie Mostert, commended the Isidingo Security and the police for a job well done. "This is partnership policing at its best," said Capt Mostert.

