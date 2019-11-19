Nigeria: Egunjobi Nominated for Entrepreneurship Award

The Founder-CEO, Paper Craft-I-impact Product Services Limited, a thermal paper roll manufacturing plant and digital payment solutions company in Lagos, Goke Egunjobi, has been nominated for the AMBA MBA Entrepreneurship Venture Award (Private Sector) 2020.

Egunjobi, is a digital payment professional with vast experience across technology solutions and products development, sales and business development and high level people management skills.

He started his career as the Debit Card Product Manager, First City Monument Bank in Nigeria after his post after his postgraduate degree from University of Bedfordshire. Business School Luton in 2004.

Having developed the Debit Card product, he was head-hunted to BankPHB to develop the Virtual Digital Channels for BankPHB and was promoted the Head, Digital Virtual-Channels of BankPHB.

He spent some time too in Stanbic IBTC as the Manager, Self-Service Digital Channels before taking up a role as General Manager, Product & Sales of iPartners (a Cisco Gold Partner), Senior Account Manager for Resourcery Plc where he acquired enormous experience in building and selling IT/E-business solution businesses.

He left Resourcery for Enterprise Bank where he led as the Head E-Channels & Mobile Money for Enterprise Bank Plc, spearheading the development of Digital electronic channels as alternative channels for delivery of banking services through ATM, PoS, Mobile, Internet Banking.

He has a B.Sc Computer Science from University of Ado Ekiti- Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State Nigeria and M.Sc E-Business Management from the Luton Business School, England. He has acquired quite a number of experience before he went back to build up a Digital Payment solutions & Consumable manufacturing company to impact into the e-business digital payment sphere by providing lasting solutions that would deliver efficiency in IT/E-business digital products and it's enabling consumables needed as transactional receipts for Digital payment Channels.