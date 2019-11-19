Nigeria: LCCI to Host Dialogue On Agro Devt

19 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), will hold a symposium on how to develop the agriculture Sector in Nigeria. The theme of the conference is, "Making Agribusiness Bankable: Lenders and Investors Expectations." The event is to hold on November 20, 2019, in Lagos.

The keynote address, according to the Director-General of the LCCI, Muda Yusuf, would be delivered by Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc.) Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed.

Yusuf said the programme would feature a panel discussion and audience participation to allow for a balanced interaction, assessment, evaluation and intervention. He stated that financial institutions, farmers, operators and critical stakeholders in the Nigeria economy will attend the event.

Yusuf said: "The focus of the symposium is to consider agriculture finance across the entire value chain and examine different scenarios to make the agribusiness competitive.

"Participants will also deliberate on practical solutions to increase access of farmers and operators in the sector to finance, investments and intervention funds. Stakeholders will also articulate the internal resources required for profiling projects to make agribusiness bankable and propose robust institutional supports to unleash the potentials of the sector."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.