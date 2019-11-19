South Africa: My Only Story - 8 Things We Know About Former Grey College Teacher's Sexual Assault Claims

Deon Wiggett, in a four-part true crime podcast supplied exclusively to News24, has lifted the lid on allegations of sexual abuse at the prestigious Grey College in Bloemfontein.

In the first podcast, he recounts a chilling story of how he and other boys were allegedly sexually molested more than 20 years ago by a man who used to be a teacher at Grey College and later became a senior corporate executive. Wiggett's memories of abuse were jolted by his father's death in November 2017.

In his second podcast, he goes "undercover" as a researcher to find more information about the man dubbed Jimmy whose identity, the name and location of his business as well as his residential address are known to News24, but is being withheld on legal advice.

This is what we know:

1. Jimmy was a teacher at Grey College for two years in 1989 and 1990 before he abruptly left. 2. He went on to become a corporate executive before starting his own business. 3. Grey College denied knowledge of allegations of sexual misconduct against Jimmy. 4. The provincial education department has been notified about the allegations. 5. Ingo Machts, a teacher and housemaster at Grey College, told News24 he worked with Jimmy and lived with him in one of the school's hostels, Brill House. He was, however, not aware of any sexual assault complaints against Jimmy. 6. Wiggett discovered that Jimmy is hiding a seven-year period of his life. 7. Since Wiggett's first podcast was published, five more men have come forward with accounts of alleged sexual assault. 8. In recent days, Jimmy, who is now in his 50s, has gone underground. He closed his business and is reported to have retrenched nearly 30 employees. He also closed all his social media accounts and his cellphones have been switched off.

More details will be revealed in our next podcast on Thursday.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

Source: News24