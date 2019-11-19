South Africa: Attempted Murder Suspects Arrested in Separate Incidents - Bethelsdorp

press release

In our efforts to ensure that suspects involved in serious and violent crimes are arrested and put behind bars, the Anti-Gang Tracking Team and Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention members are working tirelessly in order to make sure that the community is safe.

On Monday, 18 November 2019 at 08:15, AGU Tracking Team went to an alleged attempted murder suspect's house in Soudien Road in Bethelsdorp. Suspect was not at home. About an hour later, the 20 year old suspect handed himself over to police.

It is alleged that on 27 October 2019 at about 21:30, two males called the complainant to come out and they repeatedly kicked his door. The complainant (33) ran into the room and barricaded it however the suspects entered and fired a shot through the door. No one was injured. A case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property was opened.

The suspect will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates' court on Tuesday 19 November 2019.

In another unrelated incident, a third suspect was arrested this morning, 19 November by SAPS Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention members. The suspect is alleged to have been involved in attempted murder and MITP case which took place on 17 November at a house in France Street in Kwanoxolo. Information was followed up and a 20 year old suspect was arrested in Lingelihle Street in Kwanoxolo.

It is alleged that on Sunday, 17 November at about 07:00, the 23 year old victim was at home when he noticed a group of males outside. The occupants of the house closed the door and barricaded it with a couch. Complainant ran into the bedroom. Shots were fired through the door and a pot was thrown at the window. Two suspects aged 22 and 34 years were arrested soon after the incident. Leslie Kurat (34) and Anver Peacock (22) appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrates' court on Monday, 18 November on charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property. The case is remanded to 26 November 2019.

The 20 year old suspect will appear in court tomorrow, 20 November.

Police is appealing to the communities to work with them in ensuring their safety during the festive season and beyond. Information may be communicated anonymously or voluntarily. All information is strictly confidential.

#Buya Mthetho·