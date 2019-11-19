South Africa: North West Legislature Hosts Dialogue to Address Challenges in Municipalities, 21 Nov

19 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

North West Legislature Speaker hosts stakeholders dialogue to discuss root causes and challenges in Municipalities

On Thursday, 21 November 2019, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon, Sussana Dantjie will host the Stakeholders' Dialogue to discuss and address root causes and challenges facing municipalities in the North West Province. The event will be held in Matlosana Banquet Hall, Klerksdorp at 09h00.

A panel of expertise and opinion makers which include the Chairperson of the Financial and Fiscal Commission, Professor Daniel Plaatjies; Business Executive at the Auditor General South Africa's North West Branch, Mr. Success Marota; Municipal Speakers and Chairpersons of the Municipal Public Accounts Committees will engage on matters that can assist on reviving municipalities with service delivery and financial challenges.

Prof Plaatjies will present a report focusing on submission to the 2020/21 Division of Revenue with critical attention on the District Services Offices Model and the role of the Legislature thereof. Mr. Marota has been invited to present on the challenges facing municipalities in the North West Province and root causes thereof.

The Legislature is facilitating a panel of discussions between stakeholders as part of enhancing oversight and cultivating a culture of robust debates within the province. The outreach programme was launched by Hon. Dantjie to afford the Executive an opportunity to account to the people of the North West on the work and commitment by government; and to provide an opportunity for people of North West to engage government and table their expectations.

About 300 stakeholders including the representatives from municipalities; the Department of Finance; The Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs and South African Local Government Association will also participate on the dialogue.

Members of the media are invited to attend.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature

