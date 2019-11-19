Nigeria: APC Vows to Reclaim Stolen Mandate in Kogi West

Abuja — Despite the declaration of Kogi West Senatorial district election inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to retrieve its mandate when the supplementary election is held.

APC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, expressed gratitude to the people of Kogi and Bayelsa states for supporting the party to record resounding victories in the governorship elections held in the two states.

In Kogi State, the ruling party said it was delighted that the people of the state ignored the propaganda and campaigns of calumny by the opposition party but re-elected its candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello.

"Although INEC has declared the senatorial election in Kogi West district inconclusive, we are confident that when the supplementary election is held, our candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi will reclaim his earlier stolen mandate," APC alleged.

The statement added that the party's victory in Bayelsa State was even more of a landmark, noting that against all odds and in defiance of the established but retrogressive political order since 1999, Bayelsans decided through their votes to overwhelmingly elect the party's governorship candidate, David Lyon.

The party alleged that Bayelsans decided to ditch the disastrous regime of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and pitch their tent with a progressive platform, noting that this is a sacred trust its candidate and party would not take for granted.

The party expressed profound appreciations to President Muhammadu Buhari for his moral support for its candidates; the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, governors and other party leaders for their support and distinguished presence at rallies in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

APC also expressed appreciation to the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Muhammadu Buhari; Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, for rallying massive support during the final rally in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The statement noted that there remains much to be done in ensuring the sanctity of the country's electioneering process, particularly partisan approach to elections.

It added that the PDP must begin to address itself to the new reality that votes are beginning to count, alleging that the PDP's retrogressive tactics of massive thumb-printing, ballot box snatching, vote-buying, thuggery, violence and other illegal schemes would no longer win elections for them.