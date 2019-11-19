Nigeria: Quadre, Mohammed Win J5 Abuja ITF Titles

19 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Oyinlomo Quadre claimed her 3rd ITF Junior title of the season, with a sublime display to beat 2nd seed, Marylove Edwards 6-1 6-0, in the second leg of the NTF International Junior Championships in Abuja.

The boy's final which was also an all-Nigerian affair, saw Musa Mohammed edged top seed Abayomi Philips in a thrilling contest with scores at 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2.

NTF president Ifedayo Akindoju expressed delight at the performance of Nigerians at the two week tourney pledging support for development of junior players in the country.

Quadre, Nigeria's No. 1 junior player, outclassed her compatriot adding the J5 Abuja title to the Megrine and Cotonou titles, she won in April and September, respectively.

US-based Edwards, who claimed the first leg title last week, came into Sunday's final on a 7-match winning streak, but was overwhelmed by her Morocco-based compatriot, who dictated proceedings all through

While Quadre's victory over Edwards was quick and efficient, Mohammed who was the vanquished in the final of the first week losing to Canice Abua, had to dig deep to beat the tournament's top seed, Abayomi Philips, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2 and claim the boys singles title - his first title-triumph on the ITF Junior Circuit.

He thus denied Philips a second iTF title of the season following the youngster's success in Benin in September.

