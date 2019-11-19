South Africa: MECs Sharna Fernandez and Albert Fritz Open School Kitchen in Commemoration of World Children's Day, 20 Nov

press release

In commemoration of World Children's Day taking place tomorrow, 20 November 2019, the Western Cape MEC of Social Development, Sharna Fernandez and the Western Cape MEC of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, attended the official opening of the new Hospitality Studies classroom and kitchen at Muizenberg High School.

The renovation of the kitchen was made possible thanks to Sun International, GrandWest. Sun International, GrandWest spent R255 000 on revamping the Hospitality Studies classroom and kitchen at Muizenberg High School during the June school holidays.

The revamp included replacing the flooring with vinyl tiles in the classroom, storeroom and kitchen. Replacing the blinds, painting, fixing up the cupboards and fitting glass and applying vinyl to the display cabinet. The sinks were replaced or buffed and new taps and mixers were installed. In the kitchen, GrandWest repaired a damaged wall and a water leak, waterproofed the ceiling, painted the walls and replaced the counter tops.

MEC Fernandez said: "The formation of partnerships is crucial to achieving the scale and sustained impact we need to see in society. Partnerships can unleash innovative ways of working, mobilising expertise and hard to reach resources. I am truly grateful to Sun International, GrandWest for joining our efforts to increase further opportunities for our youth across the Province.

There is a real opportunity to develop new approaches to partnering that go beyond philanthropy, towards generating shared value. I truly believe that each sector in society has a valuable role to play, but it is in collaboration that real transformation comes."

MEC Fritz said: "What a privilege it was to take part in today's Hospitality Studies Classroom Launch at Muizenberg High School. From Bishop Lavis to Atlantis, this is the 9th classroom of its kind, worth R255 000. This was made possible through the benevolence of Sun International, Grand West, an organisation with which I have had a long-standing and fruitful relationship in effecting community-led change.

Initiatives such as these, which empower young people, are vitally important in promoting holistic safety in the Province as it provides young vulnerable people with a skills set ensuring that they are work-ready and have vocational skills at-hand. In turn, this diverts youth from a life of crime as they are empowered through opportunities and meaningful youth development."

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development