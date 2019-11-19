Nigeria: PTAD Begins Verification of 7,000 Nitel, PHCN Other Retirees

18 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

Pensioners of the Nigerian National Shipping Line Pensioners (NNSL) protesting over non payment of five years pension arrears by Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in Lagos on Wednesday (23/1/19). 00796/23/01/2019/Wasiu Zubair/ICE/NAN

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) says it has commenced the verification of about 7,000 retirees in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Chioma Ejikeme, said during the exercise in Abuja on Monday that the verification was going on simultaneously in the three various centres in the FCT.

She said those expected to participate in the exercise were retirees from the defunct Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL), and its telemobile arm, MTEL, and the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Others include both academic and non-academic staff of federal universities.

Mrs Ejikeme said the verification exercise would last for six days, while those who will miss it will be expected to participate in the continuous verification in PTAD office.

"We are trying to put together the data we have collated, thereafter we will come out with a statement regarding the result of the verification.

"We have created awareness through various media and pension unions, to inform respective retirees about the exercise.

"We have been getting good responses from the awareness we created for the large turnout of concerned retirees for the verification," she explained.

She said the directorate was committed to ensuring that the retirees "were given the required and deserved comfort throughout the verification programme."

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.